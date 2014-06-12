4 Moves That Build Total-Body Strength

When it comes to health, it’s easy to use your weight or appearance as an indicator of your overall fitness. But many people overlook an important gauge of being in shape: strength! A truly fit person is strong throughout their entire body, not just in one area or muscle. If you’re looking to get powerful, try the 4 moves in this quick total-body workout. It’s the ultimate bang for your buck!

1. Curtsy jump lunge

From a neutral standing position, push off your left foot and jump to your right side, landing on your right foot. Cross your left leg behind your right, and lower into a curtsy lunge in one fluid motion. Push up out of the lunge, and jump to your left side, crossing your right leg behind your left and lowering into a curtsy lunge. Repeat this motion side to side, making sure your legs are both at 90 degree angles when you lunge. Do 20 seconds of lunges, and rest for 10 seconds. Repeat this pattern 3 times.

2. Diagonal burpee

From a standing position, bring your hands to the ground and kick your feet back and to the side so that you're in a diagonal plank. Do a pushup. Jump your feet back up toward your hands, and return to a standing position. Do another burpee, this time jumping your feet in the opposite direction. Do 20 seconds of diagonal burpees, followed by a 10 second break. Repeat this pattern 3 times. If you find full burpees too challenging, try doing knee pushups or skip the pushups all together.

3. Medicine ball throw

Stand holding a medicine ball above your head with both hands. Your knees should be slightly bent. Throw the ball at the ground as hard as you can. Catch the rebound, and repeat. Do 20 seconds of medicine ball throws breaking for 10 seconds after. Repeat the sequence 3 times total. Remember to engage your core while throwing the ball. This exercise will work your arms, shoulders, core, legs…you name it!

4. Frog jump

Get into a deep squat with your hands on the ground in front of you. From here, explode up into air, propelling your body forward as if you are playing leapfrog. Turn around, and frog jump back. Do 20 seconds of leapfrogs, followed by a 10 second break. Repeat this pattern 3 times. Remember to jump as high as you can and as far as you can every time.

Looking for more quick workouts? Try Tighten Your Tush in 5 Minutes and A 10-Minute Sexy Shoulder Workout!

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.