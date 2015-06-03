4 Exercises to Get You Swimsuit Ready Now

Skimped on workouts and now you're not ready to unwrap that sarong? Don't panic. "Forget the 'I messed up!' mentality," says Tracy Anderson, Health's contributing fitness editor. "That negative inner dialogue causes undue stress on the body, which can trigger hormonal changes that could affect your metabolic system." And that could spell disaster when it comes to getting your body in top form. Instead, take a deep breath, then dive into this total-body sculpting series. Do it six times a week, pairing the exercises with 30 minutes of cardio, for a trimmer, firmer you.

Do all moves on one side first, then the other.

Tuck-and-Roll Kick

Sit faceup with feet flat on the floor. Tuck knees into chest and roll onto back. Roll back down, bringing left hip and hand to the floor. Place left knee on the floor, rotating hips to lift up as you extend right leg out to the side. Rotate hips back down to return to roll; repeat 30 times.

Pro tip: Make sure you are not rolling on your neck.

Sitting Lunge and Kick

Sit on left hip with knees bent and left hand on the floor. Cross right leg over left, placing right foot on the floor. Lifting up through hips, come to kneeling on left knee and extend right leg diagonally up. Return to "A" and repeat 30 times.

Pro tip: Place your hand on your hip to help maintain balance.

Single-Arm Bend and Kick

Kneel on left knee with left hand on the floor, right arm resting on hip and right leg lifted (knee bent) so that inner thigh is parallel to the floor. Pull right knee in toward shoulder and then extend leg back and up. Return to "A" and repeat 30 times.

Pro tip: Extend all the way through your toes.

Push-up and Side Sweep

Start in the bottom of a push-up. Push into the floor to rise to the up part of a push-up, then lower back down. Lift back up to plank as right leg sweeps up and out to side. Bring leg back in and lower it to the floor. Repeat 30 times.

Pro tip: Keep your hips down.

Watch the full video: