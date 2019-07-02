This 30-Day Bodyweight Challenge Will Tone and Tighten Your Entire Body

Gym, schym. Your own body weight is all you really need to firm up your entire frame. And when it comes to building a solid foundation, these moves are key. Over the next 30 days, you’ll work on strengthening and toning your chest, arms, legs, butt, and abs with these challenging and highly effective total-body exercises. Crush this workout and you’ll reap major physical rewards. Plus, these moves can be done anytime, anywhere...so no more excuses!

Inchworm to Push-Up

Image zoom Meredith

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Fold forward, bringing palms to ground. Walk hands forward to come into a plank. Perform one push-up, bending arms and lowering your chest until it nearly touches the floor, and then push back up to a plank. Walk your hands back toward feet and stand up.

Wall Sit

Image zoom Meredith

Lean against a wall, back flat and feet shoulder-width apart about two feet away from wall. Bend knees, lowering down to 90 degrees, and extend arms straight out in front of you. Reverse to return to start.

Superman

Image zoom Meredith

Lie facedown with your arms and legs extended straight out. Keeping head in a neutral position, raise your arms, legs, and chest off the floor. Hold for one count, and then slowly lower back to start.

Glute Bridge

Image zoom Meredith

Lie faceup with knees bent, heels under knees, and arms at sides, palms facedown and toes raised. Squeeze glutes and lift hips up until body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Hold for one count, and then lower hips back to start.

Hollow Hold

Image zoom Meredith

Lie faceup with arms extended overhead and legs straight out. Contract abs, pulling the belly button toward the floor. Slowly raise shoulders and legs off the floor and hold.

Push-Up

Image zoom Meredith

Get into a straight-arm plank with hands under shoulders, feet hip-width apart, and core tight. Lower body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Pause briefly, and then push yourself back up to start.

Squat

Image zoom Meredith

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, chest high, abs tight, and hands clasped in front of chest. Push hips back, bend knees, and lower down, bringing hips to just below parallel. Push into heels to rise to standing.

Y-Superman

Image zoom Meredith

Lie facedown with arms extended diagonally in front of you so your body forms a “Y.” Raise your chest and arms off the floor. Hold for one count, then slowly return to the start.

Isometric Glute Bridge

Image zoom Meredith

Lie faceup with knees bent, heels under knees, and arms at sides, palms facedown and toes raised. Squeeze glutes and lift hips up until body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Hold for allotted time, then lower hips back to start.

V-Up

Image zoom Meredith

Lie faceup with legs and arms extended, palms open and feet pointed. Engage your abs as you bring your legs and arms up toward the midline of your body, trying to touch your toes. Hold for a count of one, and then return to start.

Plank Up/Down

Image zoom Meredith

From a straight-arm plank, lower right elbow to the ground, followed by left, coming into a forearm plank. Place right hand on ground directly beneath right shoulder and straighten right elbow, then place left hand under left shoulder and straighten left elbow, coming back into a straight-arm plank.

Squat Walk

Image zoom Meredith

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Push your hips back, bend your knees, and lower into a squat with hands clasped in front of chest. Keeping your chest up, your weight in your heels, and your eyes straight ahead, walk forward a few steps and then backward a few steps. Continue for the allotted time.

W-Superman

Image zoom Meredith

Lie facedown with legs extended and palms planted on floor as if you are about to do a push-up. Slide hands forward a bit, bringing them in line with your head. Squeeze lower back and shoulders to raise chest and arms up; your arms and head should form a “W.” Hold for one count, then slowly return to the start.

Single-Leg Glute Bridge

Image zoom Meredith

Lie faceup with knees bent, heels under knees, and arms at sides, palms down and toes raised. Lift right leg, extending it straight and bringing it in line with your left leg. Squeeze glutes and lift hips up until body forms a straight line from shoulders to knee. Hold for one count and then lower back to start, keeping right leg lifted. After 12-15 reps, switch legs and repeat.

Sprinter Abs

Image zoom Meredith

Lie faceup with arms extended overhead and lower back pressed into floor. Sit up explosively, driving right arm forward with elbow bent and left knee bent and up (as if sprinting while sitting down). Lower back down to start. This is one rep. Switch sides; repeat.

Plank to Push-Up

Image zoom Meredith

Start in a forearm plank with elbows under shoulders, feet shoulder-width apart and back flat; hold for 5 seconds. Then, place right hand on ground directly beneath right shoulder, and straighten right elbow. Then left hand under left shoulder and straighten left elbow, coming back into a straight-arm plank. Perform one push-up, lowering body until your chest nearly touches the floor, then reverse motion to return to a forearm plank.

Squat Jump

Image zoom Meredith

Stand with feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, toes turned slightly out, arms at sides. Push hips back, bend knees, and lower down as you bring arms forward. At the bottom of the squat, jump up explosively, swinging arms back; land softly. This is one rep. Immediately sit back down into your squat and repeat.

T-Superman

Image zoom Meredith

Lie facedown with legs extended and arms extended straight out on either side of your chest; body should form a “T.” Squeeze lower back and shoulders to raise chest and arms up. Hold for one count, then slowly lower back to start.

Marching Glute Bridge

Image zoom Meredith

Lie faceup with knees bent, heels under knees, and arms at sides, palms facedown and toes raised. Squeeze glutes and lift hips up until body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Maintain this position as you lift your right knee toward your chest, until your hip is at 90 degrees. Lower it back down and then repeat with the left leg. This is one rep.

Sit-Up With Twist

Image zoom Meredith

Lie faceup on the floor with your knees bent, feet flat, and arms extended out to sides. Bend elbows and place your fingertips lightly behind your ears. In one fluid movement, sit up and rotate your torso as you bring your left elbow to your right knee. Reverse the motion to return to start, then repeat move on the opposite side. This is one rep.

Eccentric Push-Up

Image zoom Meredith

Get into a straight-arm plank with hands under shoulders, feet hip-width apart and core tight. Take three slow counts to lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Then, in a single count, push yourself back up to start.

Squat Jump Hold

Image zoom Meredith

Stand with feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, toes turned slightly out, arms at sides. Push hips back, bend knees, and lower down as you bring arms forward. At the bottom of the squat, jump up explosively, swinging arms back; land softly and sink back into the squat. Hold for a count of three, then jump back up explosively.

Superman With 90/90 Retraction

Image zoom Meredith

Lie facedown with arms overhead and legs extended. Squeeze upper back and glutes to lift arms, chest, feet, and legs. Maintaining this position, bend elbows and glide arms out and down into 90-degree angles, pulling elbows in and shoulder blades together. Extend arms back overhead and then, slowly and with control, lower back down to start.

Frog Pump

Image zoom Meredith

Lie faceup with feet together and knees flaring out so your legs make a diamond shape. Squeezing glutes, lift your hips so your body makes a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Hold for one second, then lower back down to start.

Knees-Elevated Bird Dog

Image zoom Meredith

Start on all fours with hands under shoulders, knees under hips, and feet flexed with toes tucked. Lift knees a couple inches off the floor. Keeping back flat and abs tight, raise and straighten your right arm and left leg until they’re in line with your body. Pause, then bring them back in. Repeat movement with your left arm and right leg. This is one rep.

