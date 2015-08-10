3 Workouts You Need to Try Before Summer Ends

Hot weather calls for even hotter workouts. You know, those outdoor calorie-crushing sessions that leave you seriously drained—but exhilarated. Try one (or all three) of these summertime staples while soaking up the sun—just don’t forget to slather on the SPF, of course!

Try Beach volleyball

Calorie burn: 571 per hour

Body benefits: “When I get back in the sand after the off-season, I notice instant leg toning and booty lifting and more defined arms,” says three-time Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings. Plus, research shows that folks who work out on sand reap greater overall gains than grass exercisers.

Try Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)

Calorie burn: 428 per hour

Body benefits: “You engage your small stabilizing muscles, core, back and legs to maintain your balance,” explains Noelle Kozak, ambassador for Laird StandUp in Corona del Mar, Calif. Look for fun hybrid classes, too—think SUP mixed with yoga or strength training.

Try Kayaking

Calorie burn: 357 per hour

Body benefits: “You’ll develop your triceps, biceps and back muscles with the pulling of every stroke,” notes Wade Blackwood, CEO of the ACA, the oldest and largest paddlesports organization, and Team USA Canoe and Kayak. And it’s great cardio. Ramp it up with intervals (see caption at right).

RELATED:

25 Exercises You Can Do Anywhere

How to Burn Calories This Summer

17 Ways to Burn More Calories All Day