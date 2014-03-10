3 Ways to Dance Yourself Healthy

Whether it's at a party Saturday night or at the gym Monday morning, shaking your booty brings much bigger benefits than you might think. One Scottish study found that people who dance recreationally are 62% more likely to report being in good overall health than those who don't. No surprise, then, that fitness trends from Jazzercise to Zumba have harnessed the power of busting a move. Break out your dancing shoes for one of these cool new classes.

Werq

Simulate a night out at the club with your girls (think awesome hip-hop, pop, and rock tunes and plenty of hip shaking) with this high-intensity dance-cardio sweatfest. Use the class locator at werqfitness.com to pinpoint one near you.

Bokwa

Each fist-pumping, fast-paced 55-minute routine involves dancing in the shape of numbers and letters to the latest hit music. Find classes at Sports Clubs in the northeast (mysportsclubs.com) or via bokwafitness.com.

Tabura

This 45-minute strength and endurance class has you performing kickboxing combinations and West African dance moves. Get busy at Miami and New York City Crunch locations (crunch.com) or with streaming video at crunchlive.com.