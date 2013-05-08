3 Tips for Shaping Up With Your Mom

Mother's Day is this weekend. Have you thought about how you are going to celebrate? How about with a workout?

It's never too late to pick up a healthy habit together, so enlist your mom for mother-daughter activity this Sunday. Keep these tips in mind to help you shape up with your mom!

Take a class

Group exercise classes are a great way to work out together because each person can exercise at their own level and intensity. Classes such as Zumba, spinning, and yoga offer a variety of modifications for exercises, so each of you can enjoy the workout based on your own fitness level. Pick a class that neither of you has done before, so you can both try something new!

Plan a trip

Planning a day-trip together is a wonderful way to spend time together and participate in an activity that you both enjoy. Pack some snacks and hike a mountain, rent bikes and cycle through a local park, or sign up to take a golf lesson at a nearby resort (where you can get massages afterward!).

Be her cheerleader

Be sure to tell your mom how much you enjoying exercising with her and how much you're inspired by her healthy choices. Knowing that you enjoy her company will encourage the two of you to plan future exercise get-togethers. Doing something that benefits your healthy lifestyle together shows your mutual support and commitment to one another. Plus, it's just fun way to spend time together!

