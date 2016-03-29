3 Things Julianne Hough Does Every Day to Feel Awesome

Julianne Hough seems to be in a perpetual state of happy, and we want in. So while sifting through her second athleisure collection for MPG Sport, which launches in the Fall (and is super cute!), we got the actress, dancer, and singer to spill on a few of the things she does daily that make her feel her absolute best. One of those things: rocking the convertible sports bra she designed, with a detachable hood. “It totally makes me feel like a badass, like I'm a boxer,” she confesses. And in case you are wondering, yes, the Dancing With the Stars alum does knows how to throw a punch. Here, three more of Hough's get-energized tips.

Set a positive tone from the start

It’s mindset first. Wake up, and what is the first thing you tell yourself? That is your first key. It starts with a positive belief in your head.

Gear up for a great day

When you put on something and think, “Oh I feel freaking awesome right now. I am just going to kill it today. I am just going to own the world,” you will. Working out can be a daunting thing, and as long as I feel confident in what I am wearing, I am ready to work out. If I do yoga, I like booty shorts and a crop top. If I do dance cardio or cycling, I like to wear long leggings and a shirt. I don’t know why, but it makes a difference to me. As an actress, it's kind of like getting into character; I move differently based on what I wear.

Be sure to break a sweat

A lot of the time I do dance cardio. That makes me feel powerful, sassy, and confident. Then there is yoga, which makes me feel calm and grateful. And sure there are those days when I don’t want to work out, but my slogan is: The way you move directly affects the way that you feel. I know that when I move, whether it is walking, getting up, or just hopping around, it’s going to make me excited and happy and make me feel better. And I know I can give so much more to the world that day if I do something for myself that’s physically active.