3 Sports Bras for Big Boobs That Actually Work

Is going out for a run, getting into a downward dog, or doing burpees, jumping jacks, and box jumps a pain in the chest? That uncomfortable bouncing is a sign that your sports bra is not supportive enough—something that can not only hold you back during your workout, but can also be bad for your boobs.

Without good support, breasts move up and down during a workout, which overtime can break down the connective tissue in your breasts. A bra that restricts the movement without suffocating you will keep them healthy. The bra should also be made of breathable and moisture-wicking fabric to reduce the risk of any icky bacteria build-up.

We've rounded up three great sports bras for large chests that fit these criteria, tailored to the activities you like to do.

For high-impact training





Livi Active Molded Underwire Sport Bra (starting at $44; lanebryant.com)

If you like to run or do a lot of high-impact training, this is the bra for you. It is designed to give you lots of support with full coverage so you can get right down to the nitty gritty. The thick straps won't pinch your shoulders, and they are convertible so you can adjust them into a racerback for stealthy support!

For all your cardio training

BareNecessities.com

Glamorise Meduim Control Wire-Free Sports Bra ($40; barenecessities.com)

This sports bra was designed for medium-impact training like the elliptical machine, stair master, walking, hiking, and more. It provides full coverage and features adjustable straps so you can customize the fit perfectly to your needs. Best part: There is a closure in the back so you don't have to slither out of a sweaty bra post-workout.

Yoga





Wacoal Wire-Free Soft Cup Bra (starting at $20; amazon.com)

Made for ultimate comfort, this bra is best-suited for low impact activities. There is no underwire, but the cups are molded to provide enough support. The full coverage design lets you slip into downward dog (or headstand!) without worrying about your girls running loose. You may even be tempted to swap out your regular bra for this super-cozy alternative!