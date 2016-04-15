3 Sleek-Belly Secrets Tracy Anderson Swears By

Ever wondered how Tracy Anderson gets her toned tummy? In addition to challenging core workouts, the fitness guru credits her flat belly to smart diet strategies. Here, three healthy-eating tips she swears by.

1. Start with a smoothie

Fiber-rich fruits and veggies are great for flattening your belly and offer an energy boost in the morning. Bananas, one of Tracy's go-to smoothie ingredients, are particularly good for reducing bloat, since potassium-rich foods help prevent water retention by regulating your body's sodium levels.

"For breakfast," says Tracy, "I'll blend a handful of frozen banana chunks, a handful of apricots and figs, and a handful of greens with water and a scoop of my vanilla protein powder."

2. Cook your veggies

Raw is fine, but cooked greens are easier to digest, since the fibers become softened and take up less space in your GI tract (this is especially true for cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cabbage, and kale). Tracy favors spinach: "Just sauté it and season with capers and lemon juice. It is so tasty."

For more ways to enjoy spinach beyond your typical salad, try Cantonese Spinach (which gets a flavor boost from garlic cloves and rice wine), or whip up a bowl of creamy Spinach and Avocado Soup.

3. Go fish

Lean protein, especially fish, is key for trimming belly fat. Tracy likes salmon, which is a rich source of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids that may help speed up weight loss. Or she'll combine a pouch of tuna with mustard and capers. "Spread it on cucumber slices for a super-cheap but healthy lunch," she says.