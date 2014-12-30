3 Moves for a Better Butt

For more than two decades, celebrity trainer David Kirsch has been sculpting some of the world's most famous butts, from Heidi Klum's to Kate Upton's. (Is it any wonder he's been dubbed Master of the Ass?)

"I do this routine with some of my clients," says the New York City-based trainer. "The moves tone the glutes and also work the inner thighs, blast saddlebags, and strengthen hip muscles—all of which make your butt shapelier and stronger."

Perform two circuits of these exercises three times a week to whip your tush into shape.

Illustrations: Jason Lee

