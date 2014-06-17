3 Easy, 10-Minute Meals to Fuel Your Day

A meal that's fast and easy to prepare doesn't always mean unhealthy or boring. It's possible to make flavorful dishes that are full of nutrients within 10 minutes.

From sweet and tangy breakfast to garlic and spicy dinner, indulge in one of these plates to fuel your day.

Avocado on Toast

While guacamole is the obvious use for avocados, this green-skinned fruit is also a marvelous topping for toast. Toast whole-grain bread and smash half an avocado on top to ramp up your nutrients and fiber intake. Add a little salt and pepper to taste. If you want to bring on the heat, put chili flakes on top. Or, sprinkle some balsamic vinegar to get a tangy taste.

Grilled Garlic Shrimp With Salad

Shrimp is notoriously easy to prepare. Here's one simple and delicious recipe:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, peeled and finely minced

1/2-teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat a large skillet over medium high and add oil. When hot, add garlic and cook for one minute until lightly browned. Add shrimp, red pepper flakes and juice from half of a freshly squeezed lemon and cook until shrimp are barely opaque. Remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place on top of your favorite mixed greens for a tasty and healthy salad.

Asparagus and Ham Frittata

Eggs are an inexpensive source of protein and can be made into a complete meal in minutes. Instead of scrambled eggs or over medium, try a frittata. You can throw in leftovers like roasted asparagus and turkey to add flavor to your frittata.

6 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped asparagus

1/2 cup chopped turkey

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to broil.

Heat oil in a medium, nonstick ovenproof pan. Add asparagus and turkey and sauté for one minute. Pour in the beaten eggs and stir. Cook everything for 2 to 3 minutes or until the eggs have set. Place the pan in the oven and broil for three minutes or until brown and fluffy. Remove from the pan, sprinkle with parsley, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

This article originally appeared on Active.com