This plank looks like the top of a push-up and requires shoulder stabilization, too.

Start on all fours with wrists directly under shoulders, toes on the floor. Then, step one foot back and then the other as you engage abs and straigthen legs. Press the floor away from you with hands. You should form a straight line from shoulders to heels. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

