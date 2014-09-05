This move is pretty challenging; if you can't complete the full amount of recommended reps feel free to do less and work your way up to completing the full set.

How to do it: Lie on your right side with the upper body supported by the right elbow and tricep, which should be flat on the mat at your side. Stack the legs and hip, and bend the knees. Lift the top bent leg, keeping it level, and then lower it. Straighten both legs and let them fall into a small split position (with one leg split over the other). Hover the bottom leg about 1-2 inches from the floor with knees facing forward. Return to starting position to complete one rep.

Do 30-40 reps, then switch sides and repeat.

