15-Minute, Total-Body Kettlebell Workout

Like a lot of people, I don’t always have a ton of time to exercise, so I make the most of my sweat sessions by maximizing every single minute with full-body, high-intensity movements to get the most bang of my buck.

This 15-minute kettlebell workout is both fast-paced and challenging, so it's guaranteed to burn some serious calories in a short amount of time. All you need for this workout is a kettlebell (I recommend light-to-medium weight, not a challenging heavy weight), your sneakers, a stopwatch, and a little bit of space. The goal of this workout is to move from one exercise to the next without stopping.

Set your timer for 15 minutes and see how many rounds of kettlebell swings, goblet squats, and sumo deadlift high pulls you can do!

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

