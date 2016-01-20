14 Celebs Get Refreshingly Honest About Their Feelings on Exercise

There are so many reasons to love working out—and yet sometimes, it just sucks. That's why we appreciate when famously fit women get real about exercise. Here, in no particular order, 14 celebrities share how they actually feel during the long hours they log at the gym: the joy, the misery, and all the endorphins.

On the high

"I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day. It's a healthy addiction. It's like buying your sanity!"

—Khloe Kardashian, People, January 2016

On burning off rage

“I like kickboxing because I can work out some aggression without judgment. Because you can't go around hitting people, apparently they arrest you for that. A good boxing workout is the best stress, anxiety, and rage reliever there is, so I definitely look forward to that.”

—Gabrielle Union, Elle, November 2014

On hating every second

“I do Pilates. I’m in a bad mood two hours before and while I’m doing it and then I’m done, because I know I have to come back and do it again.”

— Sophia Vergara, Redbook, May 2015

On the value of a fitness buddy

Friends don't let friends miss ab day! #makingithappen #vacaworkout A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Aug 22, 2015 at 12:33pm PDT

—Lindsey Vonn, Instagram, August 2015

On the emotional release

"I like what it does for my mind. If I've had a bad day, if I'm feeling stressed out, if I'm feeling overwhelmed—it takes it all away. It's my antidote for everything. If I feel any sort of emotional upheaval, I go for a jog and I feel better."

—Kelly Ripa, Good Housekeeping, October 2010

On building strength

“I like results. I like feeling strong. It keeps my mental floor higher. Even if it’s a pain in the *ss and you hate working out, the endorphins help.”

—Pink, Shape, September 2012

On the mood boost

“When I'm working 16-hour days and I can't work out, I get angry very easily. It's because I'm missing all those good endorphins. For me, exercise equals happiness.”

—Heather Morris, Fitness, October 2011

On not giving up

My mind wanted to quit during my workout today but my body kept fighting and I was able to surpass what I thought were my limits.. 💪👍 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 21, 2015

Sometimes you have to ALLOW yourself to reach new milestones when your mind wants to quit. Keep pushing yourself.. Your spirit deserves it. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 21, 2015

—Demi Lovato, Twitter, January 2015

On beating boredom

“I hate going to the gym and doing it the old-fashioned way. I hate anything that’s too straightforward, too routine, too familiar. I get bored really, really quickly.”

—Rihanna, Vogue, March 2011

On pressing restart

“[Exercise] keeps me very…clearheaded, and it helps me to refresh.”

—Jessica Biel, Glamour, July 2010

On sweating together

"[Exercising with my husband] makes it so much more fun and makes the time go by so much faster because we're encouraging each other. And my husband is ridiculously funny, so he's making jokes the whole time we're working out, and we're getting time together."

—Christina Hendricks, WebMD

On visualizing your goal

“If you focus on the end result and it's more pleasurable than the discomfort you're feeling in the moment, you'll get through it.”

—Jillian Michaels, Health, October 2015

On multitasking

“I hate the gym, like most people. But it’s one of those things where you feel good when it’s over. When I’m in NYC, I use the gym in my building. I do the elliptical and lift weights on it for about 40 minutes, trying not to fall off. If you were to see me, you would be like, She’s really multitasking! But really I'm just trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”

—Hannah Davis, The Cut, August 2015

On exercising for your brain rather than your butt

—Lena Dunham, Instagram, April 2015