13 Perfect Gifts for Your Favorite Yogi
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
To buy: $59; nordstrom.com
Over 3,000 (yes, you read that correctly) positive reviews can't be wrong. These uber-popular Zella leggings come in a range of fun hues and have a high waist that flatters all shapes. Buy a pair for your BFF who lives in yoga pants, and stock up on a few for yourself while you're at it.
Yoga Design Lab Mat
To buy: $54; amazon.com
With a range of eye-catching prints, Yoga Design Lab mats are practically works of art. Even better: They're made of natural tree rubber and recycled plastic bottle microfibers, making this an eco-friendly gift you can feel good about.
Nokia Home
To buy: $100; amazon.com
This elegant monitor keeps an eye on your home, streaming video to your smartphone. Breathe in: It even tracks air quality and alerts you if indoor pollution reaches unhealthy levels.
Gaiam Restore Pressure Point Muscle Roller Massage Stick
To buy: $15; amazon.com
A new foam roller is always appreciated. This one, with its spiked nodules for deep tissue massage, is particularly great for soothing post-yoga muscles.
prAna Ergo Leggings
To buy: $88; amazon.com
Many yoga lovers lead double-lives as dedicated runners. For the cross-training friend in your life, the prAna Ergo leggings are prime. They're designed to wick sweat during her runs and contour to her body during yoga class. So, for an extra ambitious workout day, she could run to class and seamlessly transition to her spot on the mat.
Anchor Hocking Water Bottle
To buy: $25; amazon.com
This glass bottle’s soft silicone sleeve keeps hot or cold drinks at the right temp.
prAna Women’s Parker Sweater
To buy: $79; amazon.com
Have a friend who's always down to meet up for drinks or dinner after her om-sesh? Get her this soft organic cotton sweater to throw on over her yoga gear. The allover mesh peek-a-boo detailing makes this super sustainable sweater equally stylish.
Gaiam Chakra Mat Bag
To buy: $23; amazon.com
Inspire your favorite yogi to unlock each of her seven chakras with this chic Gaiam yoga mat bag. Don't worry about getting the correct size—this bag is designed to fit most mats. The bag features an adjustable yoga strap, and is machine-washable.
Plexus Wheel 3 Wheel Pack
To buy: $100; amazon.com
Bad backache? Roll out on one of these cylinders (in three sizes) for a quick yet effective flexibility-boosting massage.
Liforme Travel Yoga Mat
To buy: $125; amazon.com
If your friend is constantly jetting off to yoga retreats around the world—or maybe just wants a mat that easily transports between work and class—this travel mat is a great buy. It includes unique features like Liforme's signature "GripforMe" fabric which stays grippy even when sweat strikes, along with the "AlignForMe" system—etched lines on the mat that help offer alignment guidance for each pose. Plus it's made of sturdy naturally sourced, sustainable rubber, so it won't fall apart when her wanderlust strikes.
Moncler Quilted Down Front Cardigan
To buy: $690; nordstrom.com
A so-worth-it splurge for yourself (or, if you're feeling extra-generous, a friend), this luxurious cardigan has a quilted down front that easily takes you from the yoga studio to brunch.
Libertine Bralette
To buy: $64; amazon.com
When hot yoga class gets way too steamy to function, this adorable Manduka bralette is the perfect solution for staying cool. Offering a bit more coverage than a standard sports bra, it's great under a lightweight yoga top or even boldly on its own.
Vitruvi White Stone Diffuser
To buy: $120; nordstrom.com
This chic porcelain diuser runs for up to 7½ hours, and will look gorgeous displayed in her home, too.