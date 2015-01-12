12 Yoga Poses For People Who Aren't Flexible

Many people avoid yoga because they're not flexible, but Carter says they are the very ones who should take up the practice! Yoga increases concentration, strengthens muscles, dials down stress, and can give you better posture.

Before you get started: Remember to maintain a smooth and even breath throughout the poses and don't hold any pose longer than you're physically able. You can increase the length and deepness of each pose with practice. One sign that you held a pose for too long is that you don't have enough energy to come out of the position with grace and integrity.