12 Gifts for Runners on Your List

Runners are an inspiring bunch. They work hard year-round: they get up at the crack of dawn to rack up morning miles; they train for races, giving up fun Saturday nights out with their friends so they can be sure to get enough sleep before their 20-miler the next morning; and they set goals and work to accomplish them, smashing their PRs—and then turning around and creating new goals. Come the holidays, it's time to help runners relax, rejuvenate, and celebrate all they've achieved throughout the year. Here you'll find great gifts for runners—from the beginner who is training for her first 5K to the seasoned racer who is looking forward to her next marathon. These gifts range from useful tools that will improve their training to just-for-fun apparel and accessories that allow them to let everyone know around them how much running means to them.