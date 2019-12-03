12 Gifts for Runners on Your List
Running gifts
Runners are an inspiring bunch. They work hard year-round: they get up at the crack of dawn to rack up morning miles; they train for races, giving up fun Saturday nights out with their friends so they can be sure to get enough sleep before their 20-miler the next morning; and they set goals and work to accomplish them, smashing their PRs—and then turning around and creating new goals. Come the holidays, it's time to help runners relax, rejuvenate, and celebrate all they've achieved throughout the year. Here you'll find great gifts for runners—from the beginner who is training for her first 5K to the seasoned racer who is looking forward to her next marathon. These gifts range from useful tools that will improve their training to just-for-fun apparel and accessories that allow them to let everyone know around them how much running means to them.
Headsweats Performance Race Hat
To buy: $13 (was $19); amazon.com
Whether she runs casually or is a competitive athlete, this breathable, knit hat boasts a comfortable fit and an interior terry band to keep sweat out of her face. She can wear it jogging, hiking, or running errands, since the streamlined design makes it wearable outside of her workout. And with 22 different colorways, it's bound to go with anything in her activewear wardrobe.
Tommie Copper Performance Athletic No-Show Socks
To buy: $20; gnc.com
These socks are a must-have for the runner in your life. Not only do they provide arch support, but they also offer targeted compression to relieve pain and soreness for a more comfortable ride. Bonus: They also fight stink, thanks to the patented Copper technology.
Sport2people Running Belt
To buy: $17; amazon.com
She'll no longer have to stuff keys and credit cards down her bra! This no-slip, adjustable running belt easily holds all of her essentials securely. Also great? It features reflective darts and water-resistant fabric for extra protection, and boasts an earphone hole so she can jam out to her favorite playlist during race day.
Roka Cambridge Ultra Lightweight High Performance Sunglasses
To buy: $170; amazon.com
These sunglasses are ideal for running or training since they won’t slip, bounce, or fall off—no matter how much she moves or sweats—thanks to the grippy, hydrophilic nose and temple pads. The vintage-inspired shape and metal accents add a hit of style, so that she can wear them beyond her runs and workouts.
BioLite HeadLamp 330
To buy: $40; amazon.com
Now that it gets darker earlier, she'll appreciate this lightweight, sweat-wicking band—complete with a path-illuminating headlamp—for her nighttime runs. The band sits flat against the forehead and won't bounce or slip, and the lamp features a rechargeable battery that offers 40 hours of battery life once fully charged.
Sweaty Betty Thermodynamic Half-Zip Running Top
To buy: $125; nordstrom.com
This lightweight, temperature-regulating long-sleeve is ideal for those runs when the thermometer is starting to dip. Plus, the thumbholes in the sleeves and high zip neck protect her from the elements and ensure she stays comfortable mile after mile.
Apple AirPods Pro
To buy: $235 (was $249); amazon.com
These sweat- and water-resistant earbuds feature a custom-like fit, noise cancellation—whether she's listening to music, talking on the phone, or practicing meditation through an app—and a new transparency mode, which allows your favorite runner the ability to listen to music while still hearing and remaining aware of their surroundings.
Stunt Puppy hands-free dog leash
To buy: $44; amazon.com
An awesome gift for the runner in your life and their furry friend, this hands-free dog leash makes runs with their pooch so much easier. The leash connector stretches from 35-inches to 51-inches, so they don't have to worry about their pup pulling them off course. It's also laced with reflective material so they'll remain seen on nighttime jogs.
Oofos clog
To buy: $65; amazon.com
Your feet, ankles, and knees deserve a break from the constant beating they take when you're out on a run. Slip on these recovery clogs from Oofos as another post-run reward. They are lightweight and absorb impact with every step—just what your body needs to recover from your hard work.
Believe training journal
To buy: $18; amazon.com
Runners know the importance of keeping up a training log, but this journal from elite runners Lauren Fleshman and Roisin McGettigan-Dumas is structured to up the ante even more. Filled with inspiration, tips, and worksheets about goals, nutrition, training, body image, challenges, and more, this training log/personal diary will keep your favorite runner motivated and ready to tackle any goal.
Motivational Bottle Run Faster Sports Bottle
To buy: $15; amazon.com
If she needs an extra reminder to stay hydrated throughout the day—and have more successful runs as a result—then this bottle is a thoughtful gift. The bottle has a motivational manifesto on the front and a clear-cut drinking schedule on the back. It will help keep her on track to a 68-ounce water intake to make sure she's drinking every hour.