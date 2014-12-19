11 Splurge-Worthy Gym Buys for Fit Fashionistas



'Tis the season to treat yourselfâ¦not only to a calorie-crushing workout, but to some great new gym gear. Why? Because you deserve it. Granted these picks are priceyâbut, hey, sometimes you just want to feel extra fancy while you trudge away on that treadmill or pulse your way to a bootylicious backside.

Here, a few fashion-forward items weâre totally swooning over.

Total tank

Consider upgrading your basic yoga tee for this sexy VPL Convexity Breaker Tank ($195; vplnyc.com)â the adjustable straps provide a more customized fit while giving your girls a nice little lift.



Mellow yellow

The T by Alexander Wang Studded Logo Sports Bra ($145; nordstrom.com) provides full coverage during all of your favorite low-impact activities (think barre, Pilates, and yoga).

Animal instinct

Battle the breeze with ease in the stylish polyester Adidas by Stella McCartney Essentials Starter Kit Windbreaker ($300; adidas.com). And donât forget to pack a snack, like an energy bar in the front zip pocket in case you get hungry mid-workout.

Cozy cover-up

Whether youâre headed to kickboxing or frolicking in the snow, the tech fleece faux-shearling lined Y-3 Faux Fur Track Hoodie ($245; barneys.com) is just the sheath you need to chase away chilly temps.



Flash pants

These funky printed Lucas Hugh Vitascope Print Leggings ($440; shopbop.com), which have inner thigh mesh panels for added breathability, are sure to turn heads whether youâre running errands or striking a yoga pose.

Master of disguise

After a kick-ass workout with your stability ball, hide the vinyl evidence by slipping yours into this avant-garde Gaiam Silk Patina Balance Ball Cover ($350; amazon.com).

Camo crusader

A moldable footbed ensures each step in the Valentino Rockrunner Camouflage kicks ($875; valentino.com) is super comfy. Plus the studded back adds a bit of an '80s punk vibe.

Black magic

Consider the Physhion Vixen ($300; physhion.com) the perfect LBGB (little black gym bag). Not only is it swanky looking, but it has multiple pockets to help keep you organized (including one for shoes), a removable pouch for storing wet clothes, and even its own gym lock.

Sweaty sweetheart

Wiping sweat off your brow just got a little more chic thanks to Shourouk's Wimblee Swarovski crystal-embellished stretch-terry wristband ($74, sale; net-a-porter.com).



Prize fighter

This super luxe Louis Vuitton Karl Lagerfeld Punching Trunk ($161,000; celebrating.monogram.lv) is not just the perfect traveling closet, but it is a storage container for all of your upscale workout tools. Inside youâll find a boxing bag, gloves, and a yoga matâall with LV's signature print.

Sassy stripes

Your friends are sure to get a kick out of this colorful Paul Smith Signature Stripe Football ($410; paulsmith.co.uk). Plus itâs perfect for a pickup game in the park.

