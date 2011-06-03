100 Years of Food Guides, Ending Negative Body Talk, and 7 Reasons to Try a Trail Workout

Health.com
June 03, 2011

  • The recent E. coli outbreak in Germany and Sweden stems from a mysterious (and dangerous) strain. A food expert explains. [TIME Healthland]

  • Fact or fiction: Your hair can turn white—overnight. Get the lowdown here. [Fox News Health]

  • Yesterday the USDA announced that it was good-bye, food pyramid—hello, plate. Here’s a look at other previous food guides, dating back almost 100 years! [HuffPo]

  • Even if they drop the pregnancy weight, new moms are hard-pressed to find time to stick to their healthy habits once baby arrives. But because gaining in between pregnancies ups the risk of serious complications, try these easy ways to stay slim and trim. [LilSugar]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up