100 Years of Food Guides, Ending Negative Body Talk, and 7 Reasons to Try a Trail Workout

- If you love exercising outside and want to kick it up a notch, here are seven great reasons to hit the trails for your next outdoor workout. [DailySpark]
- The recent E. coli outbreak in Germany and Sweden stems from a mysterious (and dangerous) strain. A food expert explains. [TIME Healthland]
- If you’re watching what you eat, but want to indulge in the juicy fresh fruit of the season, here’s a visual guide to what 100 calories of your favorite summer produce really looks like. [FitSugar]
- Why does shampoo stop working? And can you get hooked on lip balm? This book has all the answers to your burning beauty questions. [Vital Juice]
- Fact or fiction: Your hair can turn white—overnight. Get the lowdown here. [Fox News Health]
- Yesterday the USDA announced that it was good-bye, food pyramid—hello, plate. Here’s a look at other previous food guides, dating back almost 100 years! [HuffPo]
- How long do you think you could go without saying something about someone else’s body? The reality might surprise you, and all that body talk isn’t helping anyone. [CNN]
- Even if they drop the pregnancy weight, new moms are hard-pressed to find time to stick to their healthy habits once baby arrives. But because gaining in between pregnancies ups the risk of serious complications, try these easy ways to stay slim and trim. [LilSugar]