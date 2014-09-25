10 Must-Have Workout Pants for Yoga, Running, and More

Is your gym wardrobe feeling stale? Add some oomph with a pair of cute, fun, and on-trend patterned bottoms. (Yes, you can pull them off!) Here, 10 eye-catching pairs that we are totally psyched to sweat test.

Zig Zag Zoom

The geo print Oiselle Off The Grid Knicker ($68; oiselle.com) is sure to keep your workout fresh.

Sequin Party

Give those basic black capris the boot and slip on the less-traditional Asics Crazy Pants Capris ($56; zappos.com) instead.

Show-stopping Chevron

The colorful hits along the sides of the Adidas Techfit Printed Capri Tights ($45; zappos.com) are more than just cool: They instantly slim your hips.

Color Run

The artist in you will love how much these Nike Pro Loops and Lines capris ($90;

nike.com) remind you of your favorite childhood finger painting class.

Petal Pusher

You’re sure to turn heads in your next spin class with the Onzie Mesh Capri Pant ($56; nordstrom.com). Bonus: Strategically placed mesh will help keep you cool while you ride.

Game Up

For you 80’s babies: Remember the arcade game Q*bert? The Athleta Triangular Be Free Tight ($74; athleta.gap.com) offers it’s fun take on the game’s signature backdrop.

Take Flight

Soar through your next sweat sesh with the celestial-like Under Armour Perfect Tight Printed Capri ($60; underarmour.com).

Groove Theory

The perfect accessory for your next step class: the Reebok Neon Lights Legging ($50; reebok.com). They totally let your inner light shine through.

Lite Bright

Perfect your dancer’s pose—and the rest of your practice— in the bright floral Sweaty Betty Salabasana Yoga Capri ($125; sweatybetty.com)

Purple Rain

The high waistband on the Pointillism-inspired Lululemon WunderUnder Pants’ ($102; lululemon.com) hides not-so-tight tummies.