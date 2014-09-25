10 Must-Have Workout Pants for Yoga, Running, and More

Is your gym wardrobe feeling stale? Add some oomph with a pair of cute, fun, and on-trend patterned bottoms.
Is your gym wardrobe feeling stale? Add some oomph with a pair of cute, fun, and on-trend patterned bottoms. (Yes, you can pull them off!) Here, 10 eye-catching pairs that we are totally psyched to sweat test.
Zig Zag Zoom
The geo print Oiselle Off The Grid Knicker ($68; oiselle.com) is sure to keep your workout fresh.
Sequin Party
Give those basic black capris the boot and slip on the less-traditional Asics Crazy Pants Capris ($56; zappos.com) instead.
Show-stopping Chevron
The colorful hits along the sides of the Adidas Techfit Printed Capri Tights ($45; zappos.com) are more than just cool: They instantly slim your hips.
Color Run
The artist in you will love how much these Nike Pro Loops and Lines capris ($90;
nike.com) remind you of your favorite childhood finger painting class.
Petal Pusher
You’re sure to turn heads in your next spin class with the Onzie Mesh Capri Pant ($56; nordstrom.com). Bonus: Strategically placed mesh will help keep you cool while you ride.
Game Up
For you 80’s babies: Remember the arcade game Q*bert? The Athleta Triangular Be Free Tight ($74; athleta.gap.com) offers it’s fun take on the game’s signature backdrop.
Take Flight
Soar through your next sweat sesh with the celestial-like Under Armour Perfect Tight Printed Capri ($60; underarmour.com).
Groove Theory
The perfect accessory for your next step class: the Reebok Neon Lights Legging ($50; reebok.com). They totally let your inner light shine through.
Lite Bright
Perfect your dancer’s pose—and the rest of your practice— in the bright floral Sweaty Betty Salabasana Yoga Capri ($125; sweatybetty.com)
Purple Rain
The high waistband on the Pointillism-inspired Lululemon WunderUnder Pants’ ($102; lululemon.com) hides not-so-tight tummies.