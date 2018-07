Thinking about when to squeeze in your workouts can be daunting, especially while juggling a jam-packed schedule. Most adults should aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio plus two strength-training sessions a week–but some weeks it feels like there simply aren't enough hours in the day. Luckily for anyone (everyone?) who sometimes feels too busy for the gym, more and more research suggests you can meet your 150 minutes in smaller sweat sessions.

Studies have found that short, high-intensity workouts of just a few minutes can produce many of the same benefits as longer, less intense exercise. So-called "microworkouts" can improve heart health, endurance, and fat burn–big wins in little time! To make the most of your shorter workouts, pick from the free online videos below. You can do these 10-minute workouts anywhere–even when you could have sworn you didn't have the time.

