Your 10-Minute Plank Workout

I know having a strong core is important to to my physical fitness and overall health, but when I'm short on time, it's always the part of my workout that I end up skipping. Luckily with this challenging and fun quickie plank workout, I have no more excuses!

The plank is is a great multitasking move because it works your abs, back, and arms all at once. Plus, many people don't realize the stronger your butt and hamstrings, the less pressure on your core to do all the work. This workout starts with a basic plank and moves into a whole bunch of different variations to target every inch of your body. For the most bang for your buck, move from one exercise to the next without resting.

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

