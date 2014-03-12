10-Minute, No-Equipment Arm Toning Workout

Think you need heavy weights or a gym membership to get flex-worthy arms? Think again! Try these moves at home (or anywhere, really) to get the sleek, sexy, and toned arms you want.

With just five exercises, you'll strengthen your entire upper body, including your biceps, triceps, shoulders, and chest as well as work your back and core. And the best part about this workout: It only takes 10 minutes, which means you can easily fit it into your daily routine. No excuses!



For this workout, all you need is your sneakers, a timer, and a little bit of space. Here's how to do it: Start your timer for 10 minutes and then perform 10 reps of each exercise listed below before moving onto the next. Your goal is to see how many rounds of all five exercises you can do in 10 minutes.

So, for example, you'll do 10 Pilates boxing punches (on each arm) followed by 10 Monkey Pushes, 10 Triceps Down Dogs, 10 Twisting Knee Planks, and 10 Hip Heist Push-Ups, all of which count as one round. Once you've completed all five exercises, you'll start round two with a set of Pilates boxing punches and continue this way until the 10 minutes are up. For the best results, try to move from one exercise to the next without resting, but, of course, be sure to listen to your body and take breaks if needed.

Note: Please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

