Join a team

Sometimes dragging yourself to the gym can be, well, a drag. How about signing up for an adult sports league? Sports quite literally make a game out of working out, so you'll get your heart rate up, burn calories, and have a good time doing it.



If you already missed the chance to sign up for a team, offer to be an alternate. When the season gets going and schedules get busy, teams often need extra players, so you'll be the first person they call.