10 Fitness Stocking Stuffers—All Under $25

The exerciseÂ addict in your life may already have everything she needs to stay in tip-top shape, but these fun stocking stuffers are guaranteed to put a smile on herÂ fitness-loving face. Best part: They're all under $25.

Fruit Infused Water Bottle ($12; amazon.com)

Quench thirst and fight sugar cravings with this unique tumblr that easily turns bland water into a flavorful creation using your favorite fruits.

Body Glide ($9; amazon.com)

This lightweight and non-greasy balm glides on smooth creatingÂ an invisible barrier to protect your skin against chaffing and irritation.

Neon Stress Balls ($8; amazon.com)

When a family member has had aÂ little too much eggnog, reach for one of these super bright and squishy stress balls. It will relax you and keep your blood from boiling.

Yoga Cookie Cutters ($9;Â yummyyogi.com)

Move over gingerbread man, thereâs a new holiday cookie in town. GiveÂ your yogi extra Zen during dessert time with these cute cutters shaped like traditional yoga moves.

Reusable Hand Warmers ($25;Â amazon.com)

For runners eager to pound the pavement on a chilly winter morning, these reusableâand self-activatingâhand warmers will provide instant heat right down to the fingertips.

Mini Foam Roller ($25;Â amazon.com)

Toss it in your stocking or even in your suitcase! This compact version of the classic foam roller is perfect for soothing sore muscles on the go.

Sweaty Bands ($15; amazon.com)

These sassy sweatbands not only come in variety bright colors and fun patterns, but also guaranteeÂ you never have to worry about sweat or hair getting in the way of workouts.

Twas the Night Before the Race Mug ($12;Â amazon.com)

This festive red mug is a creative,Â tongue-in-cheek twist on the classic holiday poem. It's sure to make your favorite running enthusiast smile.

Burpee SocksÂ ($10;Â amazon.com)

Keep your feet cool and dry during those intense CrossFit WODs with these fun, knee-high burpee socks.

Fitness and Nutrition Journal ($25;Â amazon.com)

Start the New Year off right by logging your fitness goals into this pint-sized planner featuring space to write down your healthy eats, daily workouts, fitspiration, and more.