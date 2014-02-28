10 Awesome Health and Fitness Apps

Our smartphones not only help us share photos, get directions, and pay bills, they can also be helpful partners when it comes to achieving our fitness and weight loss goals. We asked our readers to tell us about their favorite health and fitness apps. Here's what they had to say.



"BodyMedia FIT helps me get an accurate count of calories I've shed...and those I haven't. We tend to overestimate our burn."

—@BonniBlack10



"I just started running, and I use the Couch-to-5K app. When I'm out on a run, it plays "Start walking" and "Start running" prompts over my music, which help me stay on track. With this app, I'll be able to run a 5K after eight weeks."

—Jessica B., via Facebook



"My stopwatch app! It keeps my rest periods perfectly timed between sets."

—Stacy H., via Facebook



"The My Medical app logs everything, including doctor's appointments, photos and labs. I can remain on top of symptoms and medications, and it creates graphs of all my information."

—Brandy A., via Facebook



"I use a weight-tracker app called Monitor Your Weight. Seeing a visual chart of my weight loss motivates me."

—Tina B., via Facebook



"The Yoga Studio app gives me flexibility with 15-, 30- or 60-minute sessions, and you can do it with or without instruction. Plus, there are tutorials to help learn poses."

—Michelle W., via Facebook



"RunKeeper is a favorite! You can play music and get audio cues for pace and distance, and it gives an audio recap at the end of your run."

—@ProfVegetable



"NxtNutrio lets you scan bar codes on food items. It lists bad ingredients with a description as to why they should be skipped."

—@DerryJill



"I love the MyFitnessPal app. It holds me accountable for what I eat and how much I move every day. Nothing like a food diary to help you lose 55 pounds and keep it off!"

—Tracey L., via Facebook



"I'm hooked on the Moves app. It chronicles all my walking, running and cycling and maps out my daily movement."

—@andreaschpok