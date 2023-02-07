Save Up to 50% on Popular Fitness Trackers With Early Presidents' Day Sales

Save on Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Watch, and Polar—including our top tested pick

By
Published on February 7, 2023

By now you know that fitness trackers are the perfect daily companion; between fitness monitoring, workout suggestions, and overall wellness tracking, they can help you stay on track for your health goals. The Health team recently tested 14 of the top fitness trackers on the market and got plenty of great insights.

One thing that stuck out across the board? Sleep tracking. In all of the fitness trackers, we tested that monitored sleep, our testers named that feature one of their favorites. Most of our testers were surprised by their sleep results and used their fitness trackers to quickly make changes, bringing them to a better overall wellness level. So if you’ve been holding out on a fitness tracker, you might want to reconsider.

Thanks to early Presidents’ Day sales, you can save on some of our top picks, plus many more trackers from top brands for any budget, including Fitbit, Garmin, Polar, and Amazfit.

Fitbit

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

Amazon

Buy Now: Fitbit Sense $180 (was $250); bestbuy.com

Fitbit—the household-name fitness tracker—has plenty to save on during early Presidents’ Day sales. Fitbit’s fitness trackers are known for pairing easily to your smartphone, tracking fitness, sleep, and stress levels, and offering smartwatch capabilities—plus, many are budget-friendly.

We tested the Sense 2, Charge 5, and Inspire 3 during our test of the best fitness trackers, and we were uniformly impressed with their features, comfort, and low-profile fit. Another plus: battery life. Unlike most other feature-packed fitness trackers, you only need to charge a Fitbit once or twice a week, as we noted during our test.

During early Presidents’ Day sales, you can save on almost every Fitbit model for a limited time:

Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

Garmin

Buy Now: Garmin Vivoactive 4S $200 (was $350); amazon.com, bestbuy.com

Known for its GPS tracking and tech, Garmin is a favorite among athletes thanks to its waterproof bodies, accurate GPS, and easy multi-sport tracking for cross-training. Plus, if you’re looking for a less obvious-looking fitness tracker, most of Garmin’s trackers look like regular watches for easy tracking at the gym or the office.

We tested the Garmin Venu Sq 2, Lily, Instinct 2, and Vivomove Sport, naming the latter our best overall during our test of the best fitness trackers, giving it a 4.9 out of 5. Our testers were impressed by the trackers’ pre-loaded sports apps for easy cross-training, the style and comfort of each tracker, and its sleep-tracking capabilities.

You can save up to 50% for a limited time during Garmin’s savings event now:

Polar

Polar Vantage M2

Polar

Buy Now: Polar Vantage M2 $250 (was $300); amazon.com

You may know Polar from its line of heart rate monitors, but—according to our testing—you should also know them for their fitness trackers. We named the Polar Vantage V2 our “best with GPS” pick in our fitness tracker test. We loved that the tracker offers on-wrist notifications for GPS, including upcoming turns, making it a great choice for cycling and long runs.

We also liked the tracker’s sleep insights, which you can get with each of Polar’s trackers. You’ll get insights into how well you slept, plus an energy score for the day. Polar fitness trackers also offer an on-wrist personal trainer with suggested workouts for your fitness level—down to reps, sets, and duration.

You can save on a few of Polar’s rarely-discounted fitness trackers now, including our tested Vantage V2:

Amazfit

Amazfit Bip 3 Smart Watch

Amazon

Buy Now: Amazfit Bip Pro 3 $60 (was $70); amazon.com

You don’t have to spend much to get a feature-packed fitness tracker. In fact, Amazfit makes a line of budget fitness trackers that compete with more expensive brands, and you can snag a few models for under $50.

The Amazfit Band 7 was our favorite budget pick during our best fitness trackers test, thanks to its features that rival bands that cost five times as much. We loved the quick charge (under an hour), week-long battery life, and easy Bluetooth pairing with headphones. The trackers also log dozens of different workouts and track sleep—doing both accurately, according to our testing. Plus, each tracker has built-in Alexa capabilities.

You can save now for a limited time on Amazfit fitness trackers:

Read Next: The Best Fitness Trackers, Tested and Reviewed

