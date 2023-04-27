The Fitbit Luxe Wellness Tracker Is $40 Off Right Now—Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Feeling stressed? According to a 2017 study published in the EXCLI Journal, short-term stress can be harmful to the body but it’s long-term stress that wreaks the most havoc. Long-term stress can cause negative effects like increased blood pressure, lowered immune system function, heart disease, impaired cognitive function, and disrupted sleep, which brings its own set of risks too. All this to say, it’s important to keep track of how we’re feeling and take steps to lower our stress levels.

The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker makes this easy by actually measuring stress levels and giving users a daily stress score. When paired with a Fitbit premium membership (you get six months free when you buy, and then it’s $9.99 monthly or $79.99 annually), the Fitbit Luxe can help users plan the course of their day and take action to lower their stress levels. It also happens to be a whopping $40 off though May 7, making it a perfect Mother’s Day gift.

FitBit

To buy: Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker $90 (was $130); amazon.com

Getting a daily stress score can be a huge game-changer for self-care. It gives people the opportunity to tailor their day based on what their body is telling them it needs. For instance, if someone has a very busy day planned, but their Fitbit Luxe informs them that have a high stress score for the fourth day in a row, they may reevaluate their day—maybe reschedule a meeting, take a walk, or just add in a breathing session to decompress (and, yes, it also comes loaded with guided breathing exercises and audio sessions to do just that.)

The Fitbit Luxe delivers daily stress scores by analyzing heart rate increases and changes, electrodermal responses, and skin temperature. Users can also set up their tracker to deliver real-time notifications to alert them when stress signs are detected and to give insights into daily and weekly trends so they can correlate what exactly may be triggering long-term stress.

FitBit

To buy: Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker $90 (was $130); amazon.com

The wellness tracker can even help improve sleep by tracking sleep duration and how long someone spends in each sleep stage, providing a monthly sleep analysis to show long-term trends. It can even time a gentle, vibrating wake-up alarm to the optimal time in one’s sleep cycle to wake up, so they wake up feeling fully refreshed.

The Fitbit Luxe is packed with other features like heart rate tracking, an exercise tracker, call and text notifications, blood glucose tracking, and much more. And since it’s a Google product, it works seamlessly with Alexa or Google Assistant, and can be paired with both Androids and iPhones.

Whether it’s a Mother’s Day gift for someone looking to add some more self-care into their life, or for yourself, this is a definitely a deal worth checking out.

To buy: Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker $90 (was $130); amazon.com

Shop More Health Deals

Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.