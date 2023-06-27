The FDA Is Going to Put Nutrition Information on the Front of Food Packages—Here's Why

A new FDA initiative will place nutrition labels on the front of food packaging.

The goal of the initiative is to give consumers easier access to nutrition data that may help them make healthier food choices.

Experts note that while this is a step toward consumer awareness, long-term success will require more public nutrition education initiatives.

Nutrition labels are coming to the front of food packages, per a new testing initiative from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

By moving nutrition labels from the back of food packaging to the front, the FDA aims to give consumers better access to information about the food they’re consuming. Ideally, putting nutrition data right in front of shoppers will help them make more informed decisions about their nutrition and food choices.

According to the FDA, “Front-of-package nutrition labeling is intended to complement the Nutrition Facts label on packaged foods by giving consumers additional context to help them quickly and easily identify foods that are part of a healthy eating pattern,"

Placing nutrition labels on the front of food packages is not a totally new concept. The practice has been implemented in other countries already, with results that suggest this style of labeling may help a consumer’s ability to make healthy choices.

The proposal is part of the FDA’s efforts to address the growing numbers of diet-related chronic diseases by increasing access to nutrition knowledge and information to empower consumers to more easily identify nutritious choices in the grocery store.

The FDA hopes to roll out this initiative by December 2023.

How to Properly Read Nutrition Labels

Most consumers do not have the nutrition knowledge they need in order to fully grasp the data on a nutrition label—whether it’s on the front or back of a food package.

While many improvements in the nutrition label have been made in recent years, the general public still needs easy-to-access nutrition information.

“I know most people get their recent knowledge from the internet where the (mis)information can range from faulty to totally concocted to even harmful if followed,” Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked Nutrition told Health. “It’s no wonder that even some of the most health-savvy people don’t know how to properly read a nutrition label because they’ve simply never been taught.”

People tend to focus on calorie content, as well as the amounts of macronutrients—carbohydrates, protein, and fat—on nutrition labels. What consumers don’t realize is that only scratches the surface of what the nutrition label communicates.

“It is important to also consider the serving size and percentage of the daily value for each nutrient,” Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT, told Health. “This can help consumers make more informed decisions about the nutritional value of a food item.”

According to Burak, the ingredients themselves are also important to consider, not just the nutrition percentages you see on a label.

“The ingredients will you everything you need to know about the nutrition quality of a food product,” she said. “With quality ingredients naturally comes high protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats which are key to a healthier diet.”

Moving Nutrition Labels to the Front of Food Packaging

The FDA’s decision to test front-of-package nutrition information is supported by previous research that suggests improved labeling can impact consumers’ dietary choices.

Studies have shown that prominent, easy-to-read labels can influence purchasing decisions and encourage individuals to select healthier options.

“Research highlights the effectiveness of simplified formats, color coding, and standardized icons in conveying nutritional information accurately and efficiently,” Chun said.

The front-of-package labeling is intended to complement the Nutrition Facts label that is currently displayed on food packages and would provide simplified, at-a-glance nutrition information to quickly make informed food selections.

It’s important to keep in mind that some nutrition information may be more helpful than others.

For example, labeling a food as “fat-free” may lead someone to choose this as the healthier option without the knowledge that fat is an essential macronutrient and that certain types of fats may be a better choice than others.

Further, people have individual nutrition needs and goals, and while this labeling may help as a guide, individuals will still need nutrition knowledge to make informed decisions about what they need.

Concerns About Front-of-Package Labeling

One potential concern about the FDA’s front-of-package plan is that prominent nutrition information may trigger Individuals with a history of an eating disorder.

Studies show that exposure to nutrition information can trigger disordered eating behavior in individuals with a history of eating disorders.

“The prominent display of certain information, particularly related to calorie content or specific nutrients, could potentially exacerbate anxiety or unhealthy behaviors in this vulnerable population,” Chun said.

Food labels are one of many triggers individuals with a history of an eating disorder or disordered eating may encounter in their day. That’s why it’s crucial for these people to work with a personalized care team to talk through triggers and develop healthy coping tools—this is important no matter what side of a food package nutrition labels are on.

The Future of Nutrition Labels and Consumer Choices

Experts are hopeful that the FDA’s new proposal will make a positive impact on consumers’ buying habits.

“If more concrete information is clearly visible on the front of the content in an organized manner, then this change can only help people make more informed decisions,” Burak said.

While eating patterns are personal, and should be treated as such, some key nutritional information is relevant to the health and well-being of all consumers. Aside from macronutrient makeup, vitamins and minerals, cholesterol, sodium, and sugar are all elements of nutrition that consumers need to know.

Educating the public on these data points is a worthwhile endeavor. Putting nutrition labels on the front of food packages is a step toward general awareness.

Chun said, “Long-term success will also rely on the integration of this test with comprehensive nutrition education initiatives, as well as ongoing evaluation and refinement based on consumer feedback and scientific research.”

