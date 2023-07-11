The FDA has approved a new colonoscopy preparation drink, called Suflave, which reportedly tastes like a lemon-lime sports drink.

Experts say the new solution could spur more people to undergo potentially life-saving screenings.

Only about 72% of American adults are up to date with their screenings for colorectal cancer according to the CDC.

Maryna Terletska/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new oral solution for colonoscopy preparation that experts say could spur more people to undergo potentially life-saving screenings.

The solution, Suflave, is manufactured by Sebela Pharmaceuticals and is a “low-volume, safe and effective colonoscopy preparation” for adults that tastes similar to a lemon-lime sports drink, the company said in a press release on June 22 announcing the FDA approval.

The company hopes that Suflave’s taste will make it stand out among existing solutions. Colonoscopy preparation drinks, which are used to cleanse the colon before the procedure, are generally known for their unappealing taste. While having to drink an unpleasant-tasting solution may seem like a relatively minor concern, it can play a crucial role in a person’s willingness to get a colonoscopy.

“Recent literature indicates that, from patients’ perspective, the colon prep is the worst part and greatest deterrent to colonoscopy,” Douglas K. Rex, MD, a distinguished professor emeritus at Indiana University School of Medicine and a full-time clinical gastroenterologist at Indiana University Hospital, told Health.

Although the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends people at average risk for colorectal cancer get screened at age 45 and then at regular intervals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that only 72% of adults in the United States are up to date with their screenings.

A colonoscopy isn’t the only option for screening for colorectal cancer—there are others, such as at-home stool kits—but it’s largely considered one of the most effective due to its high sensitivity.

In its press release, Sebela Pharmaceuticals said it tested Suflave against another solution, the Suprep Bowel Prep Kit, in a “head-to-head pivotal study.” It found that 94% of participants involved in the study “achieved successful bowel cleansing” with Suflave. Nearly 80% of participants reported that it tasted “neutral to very pleasant compared to Suprep.” In addition, the majority of participants said it “tastes like a sports drink,” 87% found it tolerable-to-very easy to consume, and 80% reported they would ask for this solution for a future colonoscopy.

Less than 8% of participants said they had adverse gastrointestinal events after drinking Suflave.

“What is remarkable about Suflave is that it has a taste similar to a lemon-lime sports drink yet retains high levels of efficacy among available prep options,” said Dr Rex, who was involved with the development of Suflave. “Positive patient experience ratings for Suflave may help reduce colonoscopy hesitancy and allow patients to feel less anxious about their colonoscopy procedure.”

What Makes Suflave Different From Existing Options?

Patients have more than a dozen options for colonoscopy preparation solutions, most of which have FDA approval, Rishika Chugh, MD, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), told Health. She did not participate in the development of Suflave.

Dr. Chugh said while the products vary in taste and volume, requiring people to consume anywhere from two to four liters, they are all polyethylene glycol (PEG)-based. “Polyethylene glycol is an osmotic laxative, pulling water into the colon to allow for increased bowel movements,” she said.

Suflave is also PEG-based, according to Dr. Chugh, but stands out because it “reportedly has a lemon-lime flavor that is expected to be more palatable than existing preparations. In addition to that, it does seem to be lower volume than many of the existing preparations.”

That’s important, Dr. Rex explained, because low volume colonoscopy preparation solutions—as well as those that split the drink into multiple doses—have been shown to “be key factors in improving patients’ ability to complete the colonoscopy prep and achieve a prep adequate for a successful colonoscopy.”

“For instance, many preparations require the consumption of 4 liters of preparation solution, whereas a low volume preparation like Suflave requires a split dose of only 2 liters of preparation solution—1 liter of preparation solution per dose,” he said.



How a More Appealing Prep Solution Could Save Lives

Both Dr. Rex and Dr. Chugh said there is a need for new and improved colonoscopy prep solutions.

“Many patients do struggle with drinking the full preparation for a colonoscopy with major issues being taste and large volume,” said Dr. Chugh. “We have tricks to make preparations more palatable— mix with another clear liquid such as Gatorade, put it on ice, drink through a straw. We also prescribe anti-nausea medication. However, these interventions don’t always work.”

“Suflave may help to fill this gap,” she added.

According to Dr. Rex, Suflave may even curb the use of over-the-counter laxative combinations that aren’t FDA-approved and may pose risks. People commonly take “a stimulant laxative associated with abdominal cramping, and a second laxative mixed with a sports drink,” Dr. Rex said. “Despite reports of suboptimal efficacy, [this combination] is likely used because of its taste... This reinforces that an unmet need exists among patients for better bowel preparation options.”

Dr. Rex emphasized that Suflave may save lives. More than 50,000 people die each year from colorectal cancers—the third most common type of cancer in the U.S.—and 90% of those deaths may be preventable through screenings.

“Screening rates are still relatively low in younger patients and certain demographics, particularly Hispanics,” he said. “Better colonoscopy prep options will help improve detection rates for CRC (colorectal cancers) and reduce patient hesitancy due to the fears associated with tolerability and palatability of the colon prep,” he said.

Suflave is expected to launch in early August 2023 and will require a prescription from a licensed physician in the U.S., according to Dr. Rex.

