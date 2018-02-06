This Woman Gave Birth in an ER Hallway—and a Photographer Captured the Entire Thing

Even after five previous deliveries, one Kansas mom was unprepared for how her sixth would go down.

Jes Hogan described her infant son's birth story in a now-viral video, which shows Hogan welcoming her first son and sixth child into the world...on the hospital floor.

"The pain wasn’t troubling me too badly, I kept telling myself I would just ‘know’ if this was the real thing,” Hogan wrote in a post on professional photographer Tammy Karin’s site. “About 1 hour later I woke to a strange, long contraction. It wasn’t incredibly painful, but it caused me enough discomfort that I felt around in the dark for my husband and said ‘Travis, I think this is it.’”

This exciting birth story has been a long time coming! This powerful mama barely got through the ER doors before her son... Posted by Little Leapling Photography on Saturday, February 3, 2018

As they headed into the hospital, Hogan fired off a quick text to Karin, founder of Little Leapling Photography. While many of Karin’s photo sessions document the intimate moments of childbirth, what happened in this situation was extraordinary.

In the appropriately titled video, “Baby Boy Just Couldn’t Wait!” Hogan gives birth mere moments after making it into the emergency room.

Incredible Delivery Captured by Birth Photographer "So, I pushed one time intentionally and my body did the rest. And there he was...right there on the emergency room floor." Max's mama tells the story of his rapid birth with heart-warming pictures and videos. You are going to feel those ovaries aching when you see Max's five big sisters fall madly in love! Read her full birth story at www.LittleLeapling.com/Max All images by Little Leapling Photography *Thank you for being respectful of the family, hospital, and hospital staff presented in this video. Everyone performed admirably and professionally to ensure the best possible care of mom and baby given the circumstances. It is my strong belief that our birth stories play a major role in defining who we are; these captures are intended to share with the world the beauty of birth and inspire women to document their own stories in ways that allow them to heal and grow from their birth experiences.* Posted by Little Leapling Photography on Monday, February 5, 2018

“It was my craziest birth, but also, the most perfect,” Hogan wrote. “It was not at all what I had planned, but it ended without any intervention, with a healthy baby, and amazing support people by our sides. It was beautiful and I’ll forever love every memory of it.”

That healthy baby is Maxwell Alexander, who Hogan described as the family’s “last baby.” He was warmly received by his five older sisters and overjoyed parents.

Just over a day after the full video was released on Facebook, the post garnered more than 110,000 views and 1,200 shares. Many viewers sent well wishes, and others took time to share their own birth experiences. Max became an overnight internet star, but he took time to say hi to his first paparazzi.

You guys!!! I got to snuggle with a celebrity today! This is THE Max Hogan! Isn't he a heartthrob? That said, please... Posted by Little Leapling Photography on Monday, February 5, 2018

