Recipe of the Day: Penne With Greens

Manage your hectic weekdays with this spicy-sweet dish that's done in less than 20 minutes.

Caroline Emhardt
February 10, 2014

Manage your hectic weekdays with a 20-minute dinner the whole family will love.

This low-cholesterol dish combines whole-wheat penne pasta with vitamin K-packed Swiss chard. The mixture of golden raisins, jalapeño, and pine nuts adds a surprising (and delicious) spice, sweetness, and crunch. Don’t like the feta cheese? We think goat cheese would be yummy, too!

This dinner clocks in at just over 400 calories per serving. Plus, you’ll get 37 percent of your recommended daily protein intake and a solid 7 grams of fiber.

Ingredients: whole-wheat penne, pine nuts, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic cloves, jalapeño pepper or Serrano chile, Swiss chard, golden raisins, salt, black pepper, crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Try this recipe: Penne With Greens

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up