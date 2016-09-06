10 Myths About Head Lice That Just Won’t Die

Fact: You don't need to get rid of every last head intruder to be cured of lice. If you or your child has been treated for lice and a few hatched nits (lice eggs) remain on the scalp, there’s no need to get rid of them. “If you killed all of the lice and there are just empty nits glued to the hair shaft, they’ll grow out and fall off the head on their own,” he says. Not sure if the nits have hatched? White ones indicate they don’t contain lice, while black nits indicate they’ve haven’t hatched yet and need to be removed.