How to Fight Childhood Obesity

During the last 40 years, the prevalence of childhood obesity in America has nearly tripled, leading to alarming increases in both type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predict 1 in every 3 Americans born in 2000 will develop type 2 diabetes, while a recent study published in The Journal of Pediatrics found 40% of obese children already have 2 or more risk factors for CVD.