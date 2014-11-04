Here's What Happens When You Tell Kids You Ate Their Halloween Candy

[youtube

Some kids just can't live without their candy. At least, that seems to be the case for many of the youngsters featured in Jimmy Kimmel Live's fourth annual prank video “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy.”

Each year, the host asks parents to break the news to their little ones that all the candy is gone and then film their reactions.

Judging by the flurry of tears, screams, tantrums, and yes, even swear words on display, American kids really don't like people messing with their Halloween candy.

One kid goes as far to tell his parents, "Don't talk to me for the rest of my life." Harsh!

With reactions like this, Jimmy's latest video could be all the proof we need that American kids are way too addicted to sugar. Then again, not all of the children go on a rampage at the news. One girl is sweet enough to smile and say, "We'll get some more next time."

