It's easy to misplace your jewelry, whether it's in a knot on your dresser or somewhere at the bottom of your handbag. Next time one of your sparklers goes missing, though, perhaps turn to your toddlers.

A 3-year-old girl was brought to the emergency room after, well, snacking on a heart-shaped pendant, according to this week's New England Journal of Medicine. Toddlers put all sorts of things in their mouths, sure. As the University of California, San Diego case report authors noted, "Ingestions of foreign bodies are most commonly reported in children 1 to 3 years of age."

But some accidentally swallowed objects pose more danger than others. Some simply turn up at potty time, while others, like sharp objects and button batteries, "warrant immediate endoscopic removal," the authors wrote. Same goes for an object that's MIA for more than 24 hours.

Image zoom NEJM.org

While the toddler in the case report experienced no symptoms from the heart-shaped dazzler lodged in her esophagus, repeated X-rays showed it wasn't budging. Doctors performed a non-surgical procedure called a rigid endoscopy to remove the pendant. The toddler is reportedly recovering well—and we think she now has a pretty interesting souvenir to bring to show-and-tell.

We're glad this little one is OK, but this X-ray is an important reminder to always keep a watchful eye on what your mischievous munchkins think looks yummy.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter