Heart-Warming Video Brings Smiles to Kids With Cancer

Here's some news to brighten your day. Today show co-host Hoda Kotb teamed up with Sara Bareilles and Cyndi Lauper to help raise money for pediatric cancer research. With help from the musicians, Kotb, a breast cancer survivor herself, launched "Project Truly Brave" as part of Today's Shine a Light series, a campaign to inspire support for worthy causes of all kinds.

The trio helped create an uplifting music video featuring kids with cancer from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. In the video, viewers are treated to scenes of the kids getting up to some fun antics around the hospital (hint: there's paint involved) while a mash-up of the singers' two hits "True Colors" and "Brave" play in the background.

Check out Today.com for all the details on this amazing project.