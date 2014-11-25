14 Hazards of Thanksgiving, as Revealed in GIFs

Ah, Thanksgiving. So much to be grateful for: Good health, good company, good stuffing. And yet, there are some definite hazards of the day.
Tasting so much while you're cooking you're no longer hungry for dinner.
The cleaning frenzy before everyone arrives.
Relatives keep kissing you. Hel-lo, flu season?
Nobody told you they'd be serving Tofurkey!
Arguing with everyone whether stores should be open on Thanksgiving Day
How you feel after the meal
How you still feel the next morning
How you so do not feel as you listen to Uncle Fred's account of his gallbladder surgery
Downing one too many hard cider sangrias
Wailing babies forced to try cranberry mold
Relatives opining on your significant other
People won't stop offering you mashed potatoes
Growing anxiety: Exactly when is it OK to excuse yourself and leave?!
Sunday: Still. Unable. To. Stop. Eating.
