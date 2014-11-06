Meet the Anti-Pink Action Figure Smashing Girl Stereotypes

Buzzy toymaker GoldieBlox is back with a new product: an action figure that aims to inspire girls to think outside the box.
Move over Barbie. There's a new doll on the market out to shatter what it means to be "beautiful."
EnterÂ Goldie, the girl inventor. She's still a blonde, but at least she's without impossible proportions. Dressed in girl-appropriate overalls and red "Chucks," sheÂ comes with a hammer and a zip line instead of a Dream House.Â She's not just a pretty dollâshe's an action figure.
GoldieÂ hails from none other than GoldieBlox. The hit toymaker went viral last year with an ad featuring girlsÂ building a Rube Goldberg machine made from toys, and they're doing it again with the ad to announceÂ this latest project.
RELATED:Â 9 Ways to Silence Your Inner Critic
The videoÂ starts with an ominous "Big Sister" who chants "You are beauty, and beauty is perfectionâ to an assembly line of girls dolled up in pink dresses and heels,Â each one grabbing a slim doll in a matching outfitÂ from the conveyer belt. Finally, one girl, dressed in overalls and sneakers with messy hair, breaks out of line andÂ smashes the "Big Sister" screenÂ with a hammer.
At that point, the machine spits out what else but theÂ GoldieBlox Zipline Action Figure ($23; amazon.com).
Until now, GoldieBlox has made a name for itself by creating toys that encourage girls to build and invent, like GoldieBlox and The Spinning Machine ($30; amazon.com) and GoldieBlox and The Builder's Survival Kit ($60, amazon.com). The kits come with a booklet full ofÂ the character Goldie's instructionsÂ as well as all the nuts and bolts for putting the project (be it a toy car or a movie machine)Â together. This is the first time girls will get to play withÂ Goldie in 3-D while they build things.
RELATED:Â Why Perfectionism Could Be Killing You
According to the toymaker's web site, women make up only 14% of engineers worldwide, though, they're working on boosting those numbers. Each project is designed to build girls' spatial skills and confidence in problem solving. (Founder and CEO Debbie Sterling is a Stanford-educated mechanical engineer.)
It's refreshing to finally see toysÂ thatÂ encourage girls to think of themselves as something other than a pretty princessÂ or a flawless beautyÂ with insatiable career goals.
It's even more exciting that the company seems to be doing well: GoldieBlox is poised to be big competition in the toy aisle this holiday seasonÂ withÂ Goldie andÂ her kitsÂ now available at more than 1,000 retailers, including Toys R Us, reports Time.com.
RELATED:Â 12 Ways We Sabotage Our Mental Health