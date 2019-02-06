Viral Video Shows a Wife Singing to Her Husband Days Before He Died From the Human Form of Mad Cow Disease

"Amazing Grace" never fails to move people to tears, and a video that recently went viral on Facebook is proving the song's power once again. It shows Danielle Gibson, 31, singing the hymn to her 33-year-old husband, the father of her four children, just days before he died of the human form of mad cow disease.

In December 2017, Tony Gibson started acting strange. He began getting lost in his own home, Danielle told the Daily Mail. He would say he was going to the bathroom, but then he would walk into an entirely different room. Danielle labeled every room in the house to help Tony, but she said that only worked for about a month until he couldn't read anymore.

Singing his favorite hymn has such a calming affect #AmazingGrace #CureCJD 💜💜💜 Posted by Danielle Gibson on Sunday, January 27, 2019

Danielle took Tony to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, thinking he was suffering from dementia. But after extensive testing, Tony was given a very different diagnosis: Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), better known as the human version of mad cow disease, a fatal neurological condition. He was told he had a year to live.

Doctors believe he developed a form of CJD known as sporadic CJD (sCJD), which occurs in humans without any known reason. This strain of the disease affects about one per every one million people, according to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, which translates to about 320 new cases a year in the United States. CJD can also develop from a genetic mutation or eating contaminated meat.

After being diagnosed, Tony moved into a nursing home where he could get constant care. Danielle told the Daily Mail that in the last two months of his life, it was a challenge for him to walk, talk, and even eat. Doctors told her his body was just shutting down.

Three days before Tony died, Danielle sang "Amazing Grace" to him while he sat in his bed in the nursing home. "Singing his favorite hymn has such a calming affect," she captioned the video, which now has over 17,000 views on Facebook.

Danielle donated Tony's brain to the CJD Foundation in hopes that it will help doctors find a treatment for the disease. She told the Daily Mail: "You can't prepare yourself for this... Everything reminds me of him, every time I look at our babies, it's so hard."

