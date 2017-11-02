This Target Brand Just Made Adaptive Clothes for Kids With Disabilities. Here’s Why That’s Important (And Totally Awesome)

Even if you don't have kids, strolling by the children's clothing section in Target can be super fun (the tiny clothes! so adorable!). Now, Cat & Jack, one of Target's lines for children's clothing, is giving us another reason to say awwwww: they recently released new apparel options that were specifically designed for kids with disabilities in mind.

RELATED: 7 Things Autistic People Want You to Know

Cat & Jack first released their Design for All collection back in August. All the items are sensory-friendly, meaning they're perfect for little ones who may have trouble processing certain sensations, such as scratchy tags or graphic tees with 3D decals. "The pieces include heat-transferred labels in place of tags, flat seams, and one-dimensional graphic tees, all designed to minimize discomfort when in contact with the skin," Target explained in a press release at the time.

The newest items in the Design for All line include a jacket with zip-off sleeves, and leggings and bodysuits that make changing diapers easier. What's more, all of the items are made from soft cotton material that won't irritate the skin. “As a technical designer, I’m always looking at ways to develop products that are super functional and can help many different types of people," Mari Anderson, principal technical designer of kids apparel at Target, said in a recent press release.

Target.com

To buy: Toddler Girls' Adaptive Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket ($35; target.com); Boys' Adaptive Short Sleeve Bodysuit ($17; target.com); Toddler Boys' Adaptive Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt ($10; target.com)

All of the adaptive apparel pieces from Cat & Jack are available in sizes 2T to 5T for toddlers and XS to XXL for kids, and range in price from $4.50 to $39.99.

Kudos to Cat & Jack for making fun, stylish clothing that all children will feel comfortable wearing.