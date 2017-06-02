The Best Gifts to Give During a Health Crisis, According to People Who’ve Been There

"My fiancé went through a years-long health crisis, and one of the most important things for him was someone just being there to listen. Everyone’s first instinct was to give advice, but what he needed was someone to just listen, take him seriously, be patient with him and know that he wasn't exaggerating or asking them to fix it. As for supporting the caregiver, it’s super helpful as their friend to ask them about what’s going on. I would have said if I didn't want to talk about it, but I almost never had the opportunity to, since my friends mostly avoided bringing up the situation, and sometimes I needed to talk it out. It also means a lot when friends offer to get you out of your routine for a night, saying 'This Friday, we’re going out and we’re paying for you—you deserve this!’" —Natalie B.

Our pick: Restaurant gift cards from Amazon (available in $10 - $1,000; amazon.com)