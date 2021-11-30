5 Ancestry and Health DNA Kits That Are Heavily Discounted Right Now—Up to Half-Off

SOMOS Ancestria

Most ancestry kits can analyze just about anyone, but SOMOS Ancestria goes the extra mile for those of native North American and Latin American origins. Its service is specially designed to give an in-depth analysis of ancestral data from regions in Mexico, Maya South America, Amazonas, Brazil, Perú, and more Latin American nations. Some people may already know they originate from a certain Latin or North American country, but you may not know many specifics, such as the exact region your ancestors originated from or exactly how far back your lineage goes. SOMOS Ancestria helps you go deeper with breakdowns on how much of your genome matches certain populations, explanations of heritage, and a timeline of just how far back your ancestral history in these places stretches. And now with a Cyber Monday coupon for $25 off, there's never been a better time to learn more about your Latin heritage.