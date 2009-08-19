Women Addicted to Pregnancy, How Photos of Cake Keep You Slim, and Why Your Dog Could Give You Food Poisoning

Health.com
August 19, 2009

  • Turns out the woman who was reportedly pregnant with 12 babies was making it all up. But the media frenzy she and other high-profile moms have been causing lately is leading many to wonder: Are these women addicted to pregnancy? [NY Daily News]

  • Mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, depression, or schizophrenia typically strike in adults or older teens. Although it is extremely rare, child-onset schizophrenia is often much more severe. Here, the chilling story of a 6-year-old’s struggle with schizophrenia that’s tearing her family apart. [LA Times]

  • We could eat from the summer farmers' market forever, but maybe you’re getting tired of plain old cherries and watermelon. If your healthy diet could use a little pizzazz, try one of the world’s 10 strangest fruits. [DivineCaroline]

Previous news from Around the Web:
Why Our Brains Love Twitter, the 7 Worst Habits of Runners, and Disney’s New Autistic Role Model
Woman Pregnant With 12 Babies, High-Protein Snacks on the Cheap, and How to Give Yourself a Great Massage
The Gooey Future of Birth Control, Why Hardship Can Strengthen Marriage, and How to Save for Back to School

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up