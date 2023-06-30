Protect Yourself Against Wildfire Smoke With These NIOSH-Approved Face Masks—and Many Are on Sale

Whether you’re looking to protect yourself against illness, allergens, or pollution, an effective face mask is a must-have these days. And now with the widespread impact of wildfires in Canada, California, and beyond, a more robust mask—like an N95 or KN95—is a wise choice to have in your home. We rounded up the best face masks (including an editor-tested favorite) to keep you healthy and protected in your climate.

What is the difference between N95 and KN95 masks?

Though they’re pretty similar, N95 and KN95 masks have slightly different certifications, says Sean Marchese, MS, RN, a registered nurse at The Mesothelioma Center with a background in oncology clinical trials, a master's in medical sciences, and over 20 years of patient care experience. N95s meet the U.S. standard, meaning they filter out at least 95 percent of airborne particles, according to the CDC. KN95s meet various international standards and provide more protection than a regular medical mask, according to the Mayo Clinic. Ultimately, N95 masks offer the very highest level of protection, but KN95s are still quite effective.

When selecting a mask, finding one that has been “tested and certified by reputable authorities is essential,” Marchese tells Health. Above all, the most important thing is that you find a mask that filters well, fits snugly against your face while covering your mouth and nose, and has a proper seal, he says—and a well-fitting N95 or KN95 can fit this bill. You’ll also want to pick a mask that is approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), he adds.

Will masks help against wildfire smoke?

Yes, masks can help protect against wildfire smoke inhalation and its side effects. N95s provide a particularly high level of filtration efficiency and are ideal for “individuals exposed to heavy smoke, such as firefighters or those living in areas prone to wildfires,” Marchese says.​​ Plus, KN95s are “similar in performance to N95 masks and meet comparable standards,” but not the exact same ones: They’re manufactured following Chinese regulatory requirements, not those of the United States. So, Marchese advises wearing a KN95 as an alternative if you’re in a situation where N95s are in short supply, Overall, KN95s “can benefit the general public or individuals working in non-healthcare settings who need reliable protection against smoke particles,” he says.

Marchese recommends pairing mask-wearing with other preventive measures, such as staying indoors and minimizing outdoor activities when possible, if there’s poor or smoky air quality in your area.

How does wildfire smoke affect my health?

Unfortunately, bad air quality caused by wildfire smoke can have an adverse effect on your overall health, both in the long term and the short term. Wildfire smoke contains PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, which can cause lung disease, inflammation, heart problems, preterm births, and affect your nervous system, among other things, doctors and public health experts recently told Health. Even in the short-term, wildfire smoke can cause coughing, difficulty with breathing, eye irritation, and headaches.

3M Aura Particulate Respirator 9205+ N95 Mask

These no-nonsense face masks feature an adjustable nose clip and a flexible chin tab so you can find your best fit. The three-panel design gives your face room to move while still providing protection, and two head straps keep it on securely. Plus, glasses-wearers will appreciate the embossed top panel’s design: “My glasses do not fog,” one happy customer shared. Another shopper reported that they are “ready for the forest fire smoke now.”



To buy: 3M Aura N95 Masks, $10 for 10 masks (was $21); amazon.com

Evolvetogether San Francisco Biodegradable KN95 Masks

Heavy-duty masks rarely make a fashion statement, but these KN95s from Evolvetogether are the closest you’ll get to a runway when it comes to PPE. I use these regularly—including during the recent wildfire smoke in New York City—and I appreciate their fitted, modern profile. (Who wants that dreaded duck face look?) Made from hypoallergenic, latex-free, and biodegradable materials, the five-ply masks include two waterproof layers and have an adjustable nose bridge that doesn’t jut out. Though they’re not cheap, they make up for it in comfort and style—they even come in cool colors like khaki and olive green.

To buy: Evolvetogether KN95 Masks, $38 for 10 masks; evolvetogether.com

Honeywell Performance Flatfold N95 Masks

These latex-free N95 masks fold flat for convenient storage and transport, and the stretchy cloth straps ensure the mask stays in place. In addition to an adjustable nose clip, the bridge is softly cushioned for extra comfort. If you’re not a fan of the feeling of straps behind your ears, you’ll appreciate that this mask’s two straps go around your head instead: According to one mask-wearer, they’re “the perfect solution for those with sensitive ears!” Another fan also raved about their comfort, saying, “I wear these for three hours straight at work every day against wildfire smoke and COVID and they are the most comfortable N95s I've found yet.”

To buy: Honeywell Performance N95 Masks, $13 for 50 masks (was $30); amazon.com

Funight KN95 Face Masks

These KN95 masks are easy to throw on and go about your day. An adjustable nose bridge and stretchy ear straps contour to the face, and a five-ply design helps filter out unwanted particles. The comfy mask “does not irritate my face or ears,” one pleased customer wrote. Plus, $25 for 50 masks is a pretty great bargain. The brand also offers a smaller size with adjustable ear straps for kids or those with smaller faces.

To buy: Funight KN95 Face Masks, $25 for 50 masks (was $30); amazon.com

3M Cool Flow N95 Respirator

Though they may not be the biggest fashion statement, these heavy-duty N95s from 3M provide excellent filtration yet are still breathable. The exhalation valve design directs your breath downwards and out of the mask, and there’s an adjustable nose clip and stretchy, braided straps that go around your head. And reviewers claim it’s effective in combating wildfire smoke, “During the wildfire smoke season, this mask helps me breathe,” said one owner with asthma.

To buy: 3M Cool Flow N95 Respirator, $17 for 10 masks (was $22); amazon.com

Halidodo KN95 Small Size Face Masks

Designed for kids, teens, and adults with smaller faces, these KN95s have adjustable ear straps so you can achieve a super secure seal. There’s also a flexible nose bridge and five layers of protection. One healthcare provider shared that these masks “provide a reliable barrier against airborne particles,” and loved that they’re stylish, too. The pack includes several fun colors or masks, and at $12 for 40, they’re super affordable.

To buy: Halidodo KN95 Small Size Face Masks, $12 for 40; amazon.com

Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator

Functional and without frills, these Kimberly-Clark masks mean business: The pouch design allows you to breathe easily, and two stretchy blue straps wrap around your head to keep the mask on your face. These straps are “more comfortable for extended use than the ear loops,” one medical provider wrote. One Californian shared that they used these masks during wildfire smoke and that they were “amazing” and helped them “breathe better” outside.

To buy: Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator, starting at $39 for 50 (was $46); amazon.com and staples.com

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators

Comfort is key when you’ll be wearing a mask for an extended period of time, so we particularly appreciate that these masks have a nose that’s padded with soft foam, making it more pleasant to wear all day. The metal and plastic nose clip contours the mask to either side of the nose, and there are two headband-style straps. One happy customer reported that the nose shape and foam padding “does not create irritability on the nose,” while another fan appreciated that the foam is not only comfortable but “forms a more effective seal than the others I've tried.” These N95 masks also come individually wrapped, so it’s sanitary to toss one in your purse or stash it inside a desk drawer.

To buy: Benehal N95 Respirators, $26 for 20; amazon.com