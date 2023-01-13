Stock Up on Face Masks This Long Weekend With These Epic Sales

Be prepared for this nasty cold and flu season with sales up to 81% off

By Lauren Levy
Published on January 13, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Long Weekend Sales on Face Masks tout

Health / Reese Herrington

At this point in the pandemic, it’s no surprise that the virus that causes COVID-19 has continued to mutate into more contagious subvariants beyond Delta and Omicron. And with the latest one, named XBB.1.5, officially deemed the “most transmissible” COVID subvariant yet—not to mention this particularly terrible cold and flu season—many retailers have put face masks on sale during the long holiday weekend for shoppers to stock up on.

Retailers from Amazon to Walmart have slashed prices up to 81% on a range of face masks and respirators from individually wrapped N95s to bulk boxes of KN95s for kids and adults as part of their wider long-weekend deals. Both N95s and KN95s offer high filtration and one is not recommended over the other. However, when shopping all the sales out there, you do want to be on the lookout for counterfeit face masks and also for ones that have approval by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

N95 Face Masks  

Donjoy ZYB 11 N95 respirator

Amazon

KN95 Face Masks

Keangs KN95 Face Masks 60 Pack

Amazon

Kids N95 and KN95 Face Masks

FENFEN Kids KN95 Face Mask Disposable

FENFEN

Shop More Health Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The 8 Best COVID-19 Face Masks of 2022
The 8 Best COVID-19 Face Masks of 2023
Best-Face-Masks-for-Plane-Travel-GettyImages-1293726481
The Best Face Masks for Flying of 2023
stocking stuffers under $20
Stocking Stuffers Under $20 That Are Perfect for Everyone on Your List
Campo Deluxe Diffuser, Essential Oils & Eye Mask Sleep Set Tout
Get Better Sleep This Year With This Deluxe Diffuser Sleep Set That’s 60% Off Right Now
SHW Memory Preset Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Everyone's Raving About This Electric Standing Desk—And It's Over $100 Off Right Now
Peleton Bike Alternatives on Sale Tout
Indoor Exercise Bikes from Echelon, Sunny, Schwinn, and More Are All on Sale Right Now
TOLOCO Massage Gun Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Percussion Massage Gun Is 73% Off Right Now
Core Meditation Trainer
This Handheld Meditation Trainer Will Help Ease Your Anxiety in 2023—And It's $40 Off Right Now
Young woman with hand made face nose mouth mask portrait, can be used during coronavirus covid19 outbreak prevention , buy-reusbale-protective-face-mask , protective-face-mask , covid-19 , coronavirus
18 Places Where You Can Still Buy Face Masks, Now That The CDC Urges Wearing One
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum
Get Steep Discounts on These HEPA Robot Vacuums for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
sephora-sale-editors-picks-tout
Score Up to 30% Off Skin Care and More at Sephora's VIB Sale
Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers of 2023
The 7 Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
prtective-mask-lanyard , Portrait of young woman with antiviral mask outdoors
The 6 Best Lanyards For Face Masks
GEL-Nimbus 24 Running Shoe
The Only Pair of Running Shoes I’ll Ever Wear Are Up to 47% Off Right Now
How Long Does It Take To Lose Weight—and Keep It Off? A Nutritionist Explains
score-up-to-65-off-air-purifiers-cm-tout
Score Up to 65% Off Air Purifiers with These Cyber Week Deals from Honeywell, Coway, and More