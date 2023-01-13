What to Buy News & Deals Stock Up on Face Masks This Long Weekend With These Epic Sales Be prepared for this nasty cold and flu season with sales up to 81% off By Lauren Levy Published on January 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Health / Reese Herrington At this point in the pandemic, it’s no surprise that the virus that causes COVID-19 has continued to mutate into more contagious subvariants beyond Delta and Omicron. And with the latest one, named XBB.1.5, officially deemed the “most transmissible” COVID subvariant yet—not to mention this particularly terrible cold and flu season—many retailers have put face masks on sale during the long holiday weekend for shoppers to stock up on. Retailers from Amazon to Walmart have slashed prices up to 81% on a range of face masks and respirators from individually wrapped N95s to bulk boxes of KN95s for kids and adults as part of their wider long-weekend deals. Both N95s and KN95s offer high filtration and one is not recommended over the other. However, when shopping all the sales out there, you do want to be on the lookout for counterfeit face masks and also for ones that have approval by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). N95 Face Masks Amazon Bona Fide Masks Demetech N95 NIOSH-Approved Respirators (Box of 20) $48 (was $110); bonafidemasks.com ZYB - 11- N95 Respirators - NIOSH-Certified (Box of 20) $5 (plus eligible for an additional 5% off, was $25); amazon.com Benehal 5-Ply NIOSH-Certified N95 Disposable Respirator (Box of 30) $16 (was $28); amazon.com 3M N95 Aura Particulate Respirator 9205+ (Box of 10) $13 (was $25); walmart.com KleenGuard N95 Respirator (Box of 20) $20 (was $34); walmart.com Milwaukee N95 Professional Multi-Purpose Valved Respirator (Box of 10) $20 (was $26); homedepot.com Bona Fide Masks Harley N95 Respirator Face Mask - Model L-288 - NIOSH Approved (Box of 20) $24 (was $130); bonafidemasks.com Bona Fide Masks Harley N95 Respirator Face Mask - Model L-288 - NIOSH Approved (Box of 20) $24 (was $130); bonafidemasks.com KN95 Face Masks Amazon Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Masks (Box of 10) $11 (was $14); amazon.com Yuikio KN95 Face Mask (Box of 60) $16 (was $22); amazon.com ApePal 5-LaySUSuncoo Protective KN95 Face Mask (Box of 20) $10 (was $15); amazon.co ApePal 5-LaySUSunKeangs KN95 Face Masks (Box of 60) $21 (plus eligible for an additional 5% off, was $30); amazon.com Maskc Harper KN95 Face Masks (Box of 10) $24 with code STAYSAFE (was $39); shopmaskc.com Vernassa KN95 Face Masks (Box of 50) $27 (was $37); amazon.com Byd Care Individual Wrap KN95 Respirator (Box of 20) $9 (was $20); amazon.com Kids N95 and KN95 Face Masks FENFEN Spellow KN95 Disposable Face Masks, Child 5-Ply Cute Design—Space, Fruit, Cats, Foxes, Tie Dye (Box of 30) $10 (was $14); amazon.com Spellow KN95 Disposable Face Masks, Child 5-Ply Cute Design—Unicorn, Fox, Donuts, Lemons, Robots (Box of 30) $10 (was $14); amazon.com Fenfen Kids KN95 Face Mask Disposable (Box of 50) $20 (eligible for an additional 10% off); amazon.com Ctc Connexions Kids KN95 Masks for children (Box of 30) $8 (was $13); amazon.com Shop More Health Deals These Are the Best Planners for Tracking Health Goals in 2023 Amazon's Best-Selling Percussion Massage Gun is 73% Off Right Now This Handheld Meditation Trainer Will Help Ease Your Anxiety—And It's $40 Off 12 Treadmill Desk Accessories That Totally Changed My WFH Life Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit