9 Reasons Your Eyes Are So Watery–and What to Do About It

Tears wash away toxins and foreign invaders, protect the surface of the eye, and provide nutrients to your peepers.

Something as simple as laughing or yawning can cause your eyes to water; so can spending too much time in bright light or in front of screens. None of these is cause for much concern.

But producing too many tears can also be a harbinger of trouble. If you have watery eyes with vision changes, pain, a lump near the tear duct, or the feeling of something in your eyes that won’t go away, contact a medical professional. Also seek help if the tearing doesn’t go away.

Your constant tearing could be due to one of these causes.

