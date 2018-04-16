7 Ways to Get Rid of Pink Eye

Pink eye is most commonly used to describe conjunctivitis caused by an infection. Conjunctivitis means swelling of the conjunctiva, which is the membrane lining the outside of the eyeball and the inside of the eyelid.

There are two main types of infectious pink eye: bacterial and viral. Many of the symptoms are similar, but there are some differences. For instance, bacterial infections are more common in young children while viral infections are more common in older kids and adults. And although they both cause your eyes to look red, bacterial conjunctivitis usually produces a discharge from the eye while viral conjunctivitis might cause clear tearing.

Most cases of pink eye will go away on their own, but there are ways to help get rid of it, including medications and home remedies as well. While you have the infection, wash your hands copiously to make sure you don’t spread it to others.

Here are some ways to help get rid of pink eye.

RELATED: 8 Reasons Your Eyes Are Red–and How to Treat Them