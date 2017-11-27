This Is the Eyewear Trend That Will Be Huge in Fall 2017

See you later, hipster glasses. Thin metal frames are officially back in style.

Kathleen Mulpeter
November 27, 2017
If you've been loyal to your thick tortoise shell glasses for the past few years, you may want to consider giving your look a refresh. Back in March, the New York Times announced the official decline of the "geek chic" glasses trend; and eyewear experts confirm that this fall, '70s-inspired metal frames will be the style everyone wants to get their hands (err, eyes?) on.

"Skillfully walking the fine line between delicate and durable, refined wire is a trend that exudes grace and confidence," says Hadar Nusbaum, a trends forecaster at GlassesUSA.com. "From aviators to round frames, this playful look is perfect for the bespectacled minimalist." The style has gotten the A-list stamp of approval, too. Celebs like Gigi Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Suki Waterhouse have recently been spotted wearing thin metal frames. Here, six stylish glasses to help you channel the retro trend.

1
GlassesUSA 'Magnus' Eyeglasses

GlassesUSA.com

Embrace a vintage look with classic aviator-style glasses (available in gold, silver, or black). The lightweight Monel metal will feel practically weightless on your face.

2
Ray-Ban Metal Round Eyeglasses

LensCrafters.com

These round frames (in silver, gunmetal, or grey metal) with brown acetate temple tips are especially flattering on oval and square face shapes.

3
Tory Burch 'Taupe Havana' Eyeglasses

Jet.com

It doesn't get more classic than these stylish gold-and-tortoise Tory Burch frames, which—bonus!—are on super-sale at jet.com right now.

To buy: $80 (originally $224); jet.com

4
Michael Kors MK 3012 1134 Navy/Silver Eyeglasses

Jet.com

Another seriously-reduced jet.com find, this cat-eye shape is flattering on just about all face shapes.

To buy: $54 (originally $105); jet.com

5
Carrera Eyewear 53mm Aviator Optical Frames

Nordstrom.com

If you love the aviator style, these polished steel frames are for you. Not a fan of the metal hue? They're also available in basic black.

6
Derek Lam 47mm Optical Glasses

Nordstrom.com

They're more of a splurge, but these round frames—in a timeless silhouette and six on-trend color options—are sure to be ones you'll reach for forever.

